JMD Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 57.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMD Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in March 2022 down 57.33% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 97% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
JMD Ventures shares closed at 4.00 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)
|
|JMD Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.59
|0.02
|3.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.59
|0.02
|3.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|--
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.35
|--
|3.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.04
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.15
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.11
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.11
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|--
|-1.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.11
|-1.91
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.08
|-1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.08
|-1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|14.43
|14.43
|14.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.06
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.06
|-1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.06
|-1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.06
|-1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited