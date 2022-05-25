JMD Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, down 57.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in March 2022 down 57.33% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 97% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 4.00 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)