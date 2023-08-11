JMD Ventures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 78.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 78.36% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 270.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 284.85% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

JMD Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 27.26 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 116.69% returns over the last 6 months and 509.84% over the last 12 months.