JMD Ventures Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 380.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2022 up 380.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 251.46% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 230% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

JMD Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 7.24 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)