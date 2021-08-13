JMD Ventures Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 31.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMD Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 31.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 102.39% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

JMD Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2020.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 3.89 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)