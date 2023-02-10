JMD Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 14806.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 14806.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 1214.32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 1058.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.