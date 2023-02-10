English
    JMD Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 14806.81% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMD Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 14806.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 1214.32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 1058.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    JMD Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.370.430.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.370.430.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.91----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.050.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.210.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.370.16-0.04
    Other Income0.010.540.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.380.700.11
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.380.700.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.380.700.11
    Tax0.280.140.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.100.560.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.100.560.08
    Equity Share Capital28.8628.8614.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.200.06
    Diluted EPS0.380.200.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.200.06
    Diluted EPS0.380.200.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited