JMD Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 14806.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in December 2022 up 14806.81% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 1214.32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 1058.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

JMD Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 12.34 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 181.09% returns over the last 6 months