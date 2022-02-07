JMD Ventures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 32.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 32.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 10664.1% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

JMD Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

JMD Ventures shares closed at 3.96 on December 27, 2021 (BSE)