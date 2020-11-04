172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jmc-projects-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-803-80-crore-down-14-65-y-o-y-6064211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 803.80 crore, down 14.65% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 803.80 crore in September 2020 down 14.65% from Rs. 941.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2020 down 81.7% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.57 crore in September 2020 down 28.79% from Rs. 110.33 crore in September 2019.

JMC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2019.

JMC Projects shares closed at 47.20 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and -55.13% over the last 12 months.

JMC Projects (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations803.80470.39941.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations803.80470.39941.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials323.25181.21458.24
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost66.4167.6292.24
Depreciation34.5334.3328.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses341.17193.71289.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.44-6.4873.35
Other Income5.604.608.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.04-1.8882.20
Interest30.4728.6130.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.57-30.4951.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.57-30.4951.87
Tax6.41-8.6512.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.16-21.8439.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.16-21.8439.12
Equity Share Capital33.5833.5833.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.43-1.302.33
Diluted EPS0.43-1.302.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.43-1.302.33
Diluted EPS0.43-1.302.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #JMC Projects #JMC Projects (India) #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.