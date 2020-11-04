JMC Projects Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 803.80 crore, down 14.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.80 crore in September 2020 down 14.65% from Rs. 941.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2020 down 81.7% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.57 crore in September 2020 down 28.79% from Rs. 110.33 crore in September 2019.

JMC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2019.

JMC Projects shares closed at 47.20 on November 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and -55.13% over the last 12 months.