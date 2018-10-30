JMC Projects Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 733.61 crore, up 11.28% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 733.61 crore in September 2018 up 11.28% from Rs. 659.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2018 up 19.14% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.07 crore in September 2018 up 14.8% from Rs. 72.36 crore in September 2017.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 8.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.52 in September 2017.

JMC Projects shares closed at 80.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -39.58% returns over the last 6 months and -10.67% over the last 12 months.