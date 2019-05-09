JMC Projects Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 937.49 crore, up 29.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 937.49 crore in March 2019 up 29.66% from Rs. 723.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.70 crore in March 2019 up 42.07% from Rs. 34.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.39 crore in March 2019 up 18.32% from Rs. 87.38 crore in March 2018.

JMC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.21 in March 2018.

JMC Projects shares closed at 113.20 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.89% returns over the last 6 months and -13.79% over the last 12 months.