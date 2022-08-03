 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JMC Projects Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,619.86 crore, up 44.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,619.86 crore in June 2022 up 44.08% from Rs. 1,124.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.92 crore in June 2022 up 213.74% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.41 crore in June 2022 up 66.83% from Rs. 85.96 crore in June 2021.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

JMC Projects shares closed at 82.10 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.66% returns over the last 6 months and -31.50% over the last 12 months.

JMC Projects (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,619.86 1,559.59 1,124.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,619.86 1,559.59 1,124.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 815.16 801.94 560.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 115.70 107.38 84.76
Depreciation 41.07 42.32 39.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 552.40 518.42 398.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.53 89.53 40.98
Other Income 6.81 10.06 5.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.34 99.59 46.32
Interest 33.32 33.78 26.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.02 65.81 19.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.02 65.81 19.42
Tax 18.10 8.29 3.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.92 57.52 16.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.92 57.52 16.23
Equity Share Capital 33.58 33.58 33.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 3.43 0.97
Diluted EPS 3.03 3.43 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 3.43 0.97
Diluted EPS 3.03 3.43 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #JMC Projects #JMC Projects (India) #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.