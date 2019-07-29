JMC Projects Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 903.87 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 903.87 crore in June 2019 up 31.24% from Rs. 688.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.52 crore in June 2019 up 33.58% from Rs. 26.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.24 crore in June 2019 up 36.16% from Rs. 77.29 crore in June 2018.

JMC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.92 in June 2018.

JMC Projects shares closed at 122.15 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and 13.20% over the last 12 months.