JMC Projects Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,065.96 crore, up 14.77% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,065.96 crore in December 2020 up 14.77% from Rs. 928.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.69 crore in December 2020 down 33.62% from Rs. 38.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.23 crore in December 2020 down 6.7% from Rs. 108.50 crore in December 2019.

JMC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2019.

JMC Projects shares closed at 78.50 on February 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and -16.53% over the last 12 months.

JMC Projects (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,065.96803.80928.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,065.96803.80928.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials455.85323.25440.36
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost87.1466.4188.47
Depreciation35.6234.5329.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses427.47341.17296.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.8838.4473.58
Other Income5.735.605.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6144.0479.04
Interest26.8030.4730.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8113.5748.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.8113.5748.46
Tax13.126.419.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.697.1638.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.697.1638.70
Equity Share Capital33.5833.5833.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.530.432.31
Diluted EPS1.530.432.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.530.432.31
Diluted EPS1.530.432.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #JMC Projects #JMC Projects (India) #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 09:22 am

