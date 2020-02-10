JMC Projects Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 928.78 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 928.78 crore in December 2019 up 4% from Rs. 893.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.70 crore in December 2019 up 5.25% from Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.50 crore in December 2019 up 10.76% from Rs. 97.96 crore in December 2018.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2018.

JMC Projects shares closed at 100.00 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 6.44% over the last 12 months.