 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JMC Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore, up 35.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore in September 2022 up 35.14% from Rs. 1,362.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.51 crore in September 2022 up 3242.57% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.52 crore in September 2022 up 144.51% from Rs. 77.10 crore in September 2021.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

JMC Projects shares closed at 118.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.28% returns over the last 6 months and 11.90% over the last 12 months.

JMC Projects (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,841.08 1,671.64 1,362.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,841.08 1,671.64 1,362.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 902.88 815.16 685.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.33 117.59 102.16
Depreciation 55.29 52.79 51.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 629.25 581.60 503.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.33 104.50 19.60
Other Income 6.90 7.29 6.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.23 111.79 25.79
Interest 69.83 62.45 60.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.40 49.34 -34.88
Exceptional Items -- -- -15.43
P/L Before Tax 63.40 49.34 -50.31
Tax 16.89 18.01 -58.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.51 31.33 8.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.51 31.33 8.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -9.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.51 31.33 -1.48
Equity Share Capital 33.58 33.58 33.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 1.87 -0.09
Diluted EPS 2.77 1.87 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 1.87 -0.09
Diluted EPS 2.77 1.87 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #JMC Projects #JMC Projects (India) #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:34 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.