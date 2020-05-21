JMC Projects Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 976.28 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 976.28 crore in March 2020 down 0.43% from Rs. 980.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.76 crore in March 2020 down 255.39% from Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.28 crore in March 2020 down 54.14% from Rs. 135.80 crore in March 2019.
JMC Projects shares closed at 33.25 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -67.51% returns over the last 6 months and -71.71% over the last 12 months.
|JMC Projects (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|976.28
|966.47
|980.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|976.28
|966.47
|980.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|464.82
|440.36
|455.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.34
|89.20
|78.49
|Depreciation
|43.59
|40.64
|26.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|370.37
|306.07
|318.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.16
|90.20
|101.67
|Other Income
|8.53
|5.49
|7.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.69
|95.69
|109.08
|Interest
|65.91
|65.17
|54.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-47.22
|30.52
|54.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.22
|30.52
|54.76
|Tax
|2.44
|5.25
|13.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.66
|25.27
|41.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.66
|25.27
|41.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.10
|-4.36
|-5.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-54.76
|20.91
|35.24
|Equity Share Capital
|33.58
|33.58
|33.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.26
|1.26
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.26
|1.26
|2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.26
|1.26
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-3.26
|1.26
|2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:13 am