JMC Projects Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 976.28 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.28 crore in March 2020 down 0.43% from Rs. 980.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.76 crore in March 2020 down 255.39% from Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.28 crore in March 2020 down 54.14% from Rs. 135.80 crore in March 2019.

JMC Projects shares closed at 33.25 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -67.51% returns over the last 6 months and -71.71% over the last 12 months.