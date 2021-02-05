JMC Projects Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,111.19 crore, up 14.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,111.19 crore in December 2020 up 14.97% from Rs. 966.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020 down 87.09% from Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.50 crore in December 2020 down 3.54% from Rs. 136.33 crore in December 2019.

JMC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2019.

JMC Projects shares closed at 74.80 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.73% returns over the last 6 months and -21.59% over the last 12 months.