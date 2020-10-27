JM Financial Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.63 crore, up 94.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.63 crore in September 2020 up 94.42% from Rs. 57.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.76 crore in September 2020 up 38.23% from Rs. 49.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.20 crore in September 2020 up 35.63% from Rs. 59.13 crore in September 2019.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2019.

JM Financial shares closed at 80.20 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.63% returns over the last 6 months and 8.89% over the last 12 months.