JM Financial Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore, up 338% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 45.15 crore in September 2018 up 338% from Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.49 crore in September 2018 up 5360.87% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.68 crore in September 2018 up 1282.81% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2017.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2017.

JM Financial shares closed at 70.45 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.39% returns over the last 6 months and -58.79% over the last 12 months.