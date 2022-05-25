 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JM Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.60 crore, down 22.85% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.60 crore in March 2022 down 22.85% from Rs. 126.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.63 crore in March 2022 down 21.89% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.74 crore in March 2022 down 22.24% from Rs. 97.40 crore in March 2021.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2021.

JM Financial shares closed at 64.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.96% over the last 12 months.

JM Financial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.60 154.34 126.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.60 154.34 126.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.58 27.59 24.65
Depreciation 2.44 2.47 2.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.32 1.16
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.13 29.55 9.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.45 94.41 87.94
Other Income 4.85 2.05 6.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.30 96.46 94.42
Interest 1.65 1.66 1.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.65 94.80 92.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.65 94.80 92.60
Tax 18.02 23.07 23.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.63 71.73 68.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.63 71.73 68.66
Equity Share Capital 95.41 95.40 95.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.75 0.74
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.75 0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.75 0.74
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.75 0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 25, 2022 11:55 am
