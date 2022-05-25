JM Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.60 crore, down 22.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.60 crore in March 2022 down 22.85% from Rs. 126.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.63 crore in March 2022 down 21.89% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.74 crore in March 2022 down 22.24% from Rs. 97.40 crore in March 2021.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2021.

JM Financial shares closed at 64.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.96% over the last 12 months.