JM Financial Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.50 crore, up 42.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.50 crore in March 2021 up 42.31% from Rs. 88.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021 up 23.25% from Rs. 55.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.40 crore in March 2021 up 35.71% from Rs. 71.77 crore in March 2020.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2020.

JM Financial shares closed at 80.55 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and 41.19% over the last 12 months.