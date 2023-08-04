English
    JM Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore, up 25.56% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore in June 2023 up 25.56% from Rs. 113.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.84 crore in June 2023 up 6.84% from Rs. 46.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.12 crore in June 2023 up 5.47% from Rs. 63.64 crore in June 2022.

    JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2022.

    JM Financial shares closed at 80.80 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.97% over the last 12 months.

    JM Financial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.2366.25113.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.2366.25113.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.8221.7528.72
    Depreciation2.732.542.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.921.271.23
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1813.5821.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5827.1159.65
    Other Income2.811.681.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.3928.7961.15
    Interest1.501.441.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.8927.3559.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.8927.3559.53
    Tax13.057.2712.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.8420.0846.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.8420.0846.65
    Equity Share Capital95.5095.4895.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.210.49
    Diluted EPS0.520.210.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.210.49
    Diluted EPS0.520.210.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

