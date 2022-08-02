 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JM Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore, down 28.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore in June 2022 down 28.55% from Rs. 158.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.65 crore in June 2022 down 37.86% from Rs. 75.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.64 crore in June 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 102.26 crore in June 2021.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2021.

JM Financial shares closed at 64.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

JM Financial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.28 97.60 158.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.28 97.60 158.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.72 15.58 44.69
Depreciation 2.49 2.44 2.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.23 -- -3.03
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.19 11.13 15.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.65 68.45 98.14
Other Income 1.50 4.85 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.15 73.30 99.37
Interest 1.62 1.65 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.53 71.65 97.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.53 71.65 97.62
Tax 12.88 18.02 22.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.65 53.63 75.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.65 53.63 75.07
Equity Share Capital 95.44 95.41 95.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 0.56 0.79
Diluted EPS 0.49 0.56 0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 0.56 0.79
Diluted EPS 0.49 0.56 0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
