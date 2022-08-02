JM Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore, down 28.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore in June 2022 down 28.55% from Rs. 158.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.65 crore in June 2022 down 37.86% from Rs. 75.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.64 crore in June 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 102.26 crore in June 2021.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2021.

JM Financial shares closed at 64.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)