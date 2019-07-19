JM Financial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.76 crore, down 25.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.76 crore in June 2019 down 25.35% from Rs. 39.86 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2019 down 673.4% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2019 down 194.66% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2018.
JM Financial shares closed at 84.85 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -28.18% over the last 12 months.
|JM Financial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.76
|34.59
|39.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.76
|34.59
|39.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.15
|28.93
|15.98
|Depreciation
|3.13
|0.49
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.55
|9.08
|23.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.07
|-3.92
|0.21
|Other Income
|1.62
|36.61
|4.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.45
|32.70
|5.19
|Interest
|2.00
|0.68
|5.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.45
|32.01
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.45
|32.01
|-0.67
|Tax
|-0.74
|-1.33
|0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.71
|33.34
|-1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.71
|33.34
|-1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|84.09
|83.99
|83.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.40
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.40
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.40
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.40
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
