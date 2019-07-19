JM Financial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.76 crore, down 25.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.76 crore in June 2019 down 25.35% from Rs. 39.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2019 down 673.4% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2019 down 194.66% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2018.

JM Financial shares closed at 84.85 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -28.18% over the last 12 months.