JM Financial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154.34 crore, up 99.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.34 crore in December 2021 up 99.82% from Rs. 77.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.73 crore in December 2021 up 151.24% from Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021 up 128.53% from Rs. 43.29 crore in December 2020.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2020.

JM Financial shares closed at 73.40 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.51% returns over the last 6 months and -16.59% over the last 12 months.