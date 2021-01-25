MARKET NEWS

JM Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.24 crore, down 21.81% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.24 crore in December 2020 down 21.81% from Rs. 98.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020 down 11.58% from Rs. 32.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.29 crore in December 2020 down 14.88% from Rs. 50.86 crore in December 2019.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

JM Financial shares closed at 86.25 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.

JM Financial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations77.24112.6398.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.24112.6398.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.0525.3533.05
Depreciation2.972.983.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies2.990.60-0.18
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.2825.3618.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9558.3444.38
Other Income1.3718.883.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3277.2247.83
Interest1.761.811.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.5675.4145.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.5675.4145.91
Tax10.017.6513.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.5567.7632.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.5567.7632.29
Equity Share Capital95.2495.2284.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.310.750.38
Diluted EPS0.310.750.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.310.750.38
Diluted EPS0.310.750.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #JM Financial #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2021 11:33 am

