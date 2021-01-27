JM Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.24 crore, down 21.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.24 crore in December 2020 down 21.81% from Rs. 98.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2020 down 11.58% from Rs. 32.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.29 crore in December 2020 down 14.88% from Rs. 50.86 crore in December 2019.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2019.

JM Financial shares closed at 83.05 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and -19.95% over the last 12 months.