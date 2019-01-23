JM Financial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore, up 57.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore in December 2018 up 57.32% from Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2018 up 162.89% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2018 down 9.8% from Rs. 7.35 crore in December 2017.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

JM Financial shares closed at 84.85 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.76% returns over the last 6 months and -48.21% over the last 12 months.