    JM Financial Q3 net income falls 12% to Rs 190 crore

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
    Its wholesale mortgage book rose 18.7 per cent to Rs 7,938 crore, the retail mortgage book jumped 58.5 per cent to Rs 1,572 crore.

    Financial services firm JM Financial on Friday reported a 12.3 per cent fall in net income at Rs 190.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

    Even though the company said its loan book rose 35.5 per cent to Rs 15,234 crore during the quarter, its income growth declined 1.9 per cent to Rs 946.1 crore.

    The company did not offer an explanation for the decline in its profit but said the quarterly net profit includes Rs 56.8 crore from IPO financing activity.

    It has seen all-round improvement in asset quality with gross NPAs falling steeply to 3.60 per cent from 4.39 per cent and the net NPAs also falling to 2.23 per cent from 2.76 per cent.