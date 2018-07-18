JM Financial Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 142.7cr

JM Financial has reported 12.6 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 142.7 crore against Rs 126.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 23 percent at Rs 827.7 crore versus Rs 673.2 crore.

At 15:25 hrs JM Financial was quoting at Rs 118.40, down Rs 4.15, or 3.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 190.95 and 52-week low Rs 104.30 on 16 October, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.