App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JM Financial Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 142.7cr

Revenue of the company rose 23 percent at Rs 827.7 crore versus Rs 673.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial has reported 12.6 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 142.7 crore against Rs 126.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 23 percent at Rs 827.7 crore versus Rs 673.2 crore.

At 15:25 hrs JM Financial was quoting at Rs 118.40, down Rs 4.15, or 3.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 190.95 and 52-week low Rs 104.30 on 16 October, 2017 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:28 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.