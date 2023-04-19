 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JM Financial initiates coverage on Devyani International with 'buy', sees 22% upside

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Despite the recent correction triggered by short-term demand challenges, which caused a decline of over 25 percent in the share price since August, the company's valuation are reasonable, the brokerage firm has said

Brokerage firm JM Financial has initiated coverage on Devyani International Ltd,the KFC and Pizza Hut franchise in India, with a buy rating with a target price of Rs 195 a share, 22 percent higher than the current market price.

The company's robust brand portfolio, expansive market potential, efficient execution abilities, and strong support from promoter RJ Corp, along with the potential of other brands such as Costa Coffee, give confidence in its growth prospects, the broking firm said in a report released on April 19.

, at 25 times the estimated EBITDA before IND AS for FY25, it said, referring to Indian Accounting Standard.

The correction presents an attractive entry point for potential investors because the inherent strengths of the business and market opportunity have not been compromised, analysts at JM Financials wrote.