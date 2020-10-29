JM Financial Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 800.77 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 800.77 crore in September 2020 down 5.27% from Rs. 845.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.06 crore in September 2020 up 7.31% from Rs. 129.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 538.43 crore in September 2020 down 14.62% from Rs. 630.66 crore in September 2019.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2019.

JM Financial shares closed at 80.95 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.37% returns over the last 6 months and 10.14% over the last 12 months.