JM Financial Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 960.43 crore, Up 27.14% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 907.23 827.73 685.22 Other Operating Income 53.20 -- 70.22 Total Income From Operations 960.43 827.73 755.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 113.11 104.73 100.73 Depreciation 6.82 6.43 6.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 94.74 93.03 80.19 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 745.76 623.54 568.07 Other Income 15.27 27.62 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 761.04 651.16 568.07 Interest 381.49 334.77 281.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 379.55 316.39 286.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 379.55 316.39 286.19 Tax 139.35 117.33 92.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 240.19 199.06 193.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 240.19 199.06 193.72 Minority Interest -76.91 -56.51 -48.21 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 0.17 0.33 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.36 142.72 145.84 Equity Share Capital 83.97 83.94 79.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.70 1.83 Diluted EPS 1.94 1.69 1.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.70 1.83 Diluted EPS 1.94 1.69 1.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited