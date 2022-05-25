 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JM Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 809.64 crore, down 1.87% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 809.64 crore in March 2022 down 1.87% from Rs. 825.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.79 crore in March 2022 up 1.18% from Rs. 176.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 581.18 crore in March 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 593.21 crore in March 2021.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

JM Financial shares closed at 64.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.96% over the last 12 months.

JM Financial
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 779.31 918.45 799.18
Other Operating Income 30.33 33.48 25.91
Total Income From Operations 809.64 951.93 825.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.44 142.72 115.42
Depreciation 9.64 9.29 9.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 50.43 75.43 39.51
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.17 104.90 92.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 541.96 619.59 567.46
Other Income 29.58 12.55 16.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 571.54 632.14 583.50
Interest 249.95 283.40 271.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 321.59 348.74 312.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 321.59 348.74 312.40
Tax 92.48 87.97 79.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 229.11 260.77 233.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 229.11 260.77 233.34
Minority Interest -49.61 -44.11 -56.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.71 0.14 0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 178.79 216.80 176.71
Equity Share Capital 95.41 95.40 95.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 2.27 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.87 2.27 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 2.27 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.87 2.27 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
