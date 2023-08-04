English
    JM Financial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,064.95 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,064.95 crore in June 2023 up 34.59% from Rs. 791.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.90 crore in June 2023 down 2.42% from Rs. 170.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 608.35 crore in June 2023 up 14.9% from Rs. 529.47 crore in June 2022.

    JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

    JM Financial shares closed at 80.80 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.97% over the last 12 months.

    JM Financial
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations987.67788.28762.64
    Other Operating Income77.2857.3228.61
    Total Income From Operations1,064.95845.60791.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost193.42174.37147.76
    Depreciation12.0311.789.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies146.08-8.3132.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.27292.8196.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax580.15374.95505.44
    Other Income16.1725.5614.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax596.32400.51519.91
    Interest365.88346.53260.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax230.4453.98259.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax230.4453.98259.17
    Tax55.1421.4360.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.3032.55198.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period175.3032.55198.26
    Minority Interest-10.6624.75-28.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.26-0.190.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates165.9057.11170.01
    Equity Share Capital95.5095.4895.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.740.601.78
    Diluted EPS1.740.601.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.740.601.78
    Diluted EPS1.740.601.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

