JM Financial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,064.95 crore, up 34.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,064.95 crore in June 2023 up 34.59% from Rs. 791.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.90 crore in June 2023 down 2.42% from Rs. 170.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 608.35 crore in June 2023 up 14.9% from Rs. 529.47 crore in June 2022.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

JM Financial shares closed at 80.80 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.97% over the last 12 months.