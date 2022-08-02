 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JM Financial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 791.25 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

Net Sales at Rs 791.25 crore in June 2022 down 19.74% from Rs. 985.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.01 crore in June 2022 down 16.31% from Rs. 203.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 529.47 crore in June 2022 down 16.07% from Rs. 630.83 crore in June 2021.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in June 2021.

JM Financial shares closed at 64.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

JM Financial
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 762.64 779.31 961.15
Other Operating Income 28.61 30.33 24.66
Total Income From Operations 791.25 809.64 985.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 147.76 97.44 162.25
Depreciation 9.56 9.64 9.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 32.27 50.43 108.63
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 96.22 110.17 90.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 505.44 541.96 614.65
Other Income 14.47 29.58 6.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 519.91 571.54 621.39
Interest 260.74 249.95 260.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 259.17 321.59 360.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 259.17 321.59 360.40
Tax 60.91 92.48 85.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 198.26 229.11 274.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.26 229.11 274.47
Minority Interest -28.37 -49.61 -71.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 -0.71 0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 170.01 178.79 203.14
Equity Share Capital 95.44 95.41 95.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.87 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.87 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.87 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.87 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
