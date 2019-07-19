JM Financial Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 850.50 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 850.50 crore in June 2019 up 2.75% from Rs. 827.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.29 crore in June 2019 down 10.81% from Rs. 142.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 661.91 crore in June 2019 up 0.66% from Rs. 657.59 crore in June 2018.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2018.

JM Financial shares closed at 84.85 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and -28.18% over the last 12 months.