JM Financial Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 951.93 crore, up 7.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.93 crore in December 2021 up 7.59% from Rs. 884.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.80 crore in December 2021 up 19.94% from Rs. 180.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 641.43 crore in December 2021 up 3.63% from Rs. 618.95 crore in December 2020.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2020.

JM Financial shares closed at 72.70 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.20% returns over the last 6 months and -17.39% over the last 12 months.