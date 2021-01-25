JM Financial Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 884.81 crore, down 1.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 884.81 crore in December 2020 down 1.78% from Rs. 900.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.76 crore in December 2020 up 14.74% from Rs. 157.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.95 crore in December 2020 down 7.42% from Rs. 668.57 crore in December 2019.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.

JM Financial shares closed at 86.25 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -15.40% over the last 12 months.