JM Financial Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 900.80 crore, up 0.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 900.80 crore in December 2019 up 0.28% from Rs. 898.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.54 crore in December 2019 up 14.61% from Rs. 137.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 668.57 crore in December 2019 down 8.08% from Rs. 727.31 crore in December 2018.

JM Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2018.

JM Financial shares closed at 107.25 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.10% returns over the last 6 months and 29.22% over the last 12 months.