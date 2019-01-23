JM Financial Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 898.27 crore, up 7.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 898.27 crore in December 2018 up 7.23% from Rs. 837.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.46 crore in December 2018 down 18.23% from Rs. 168.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 727.31 crore in December 2018 up 11.62% from Rs. 651.57 crore in December 2017.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2017.

JM Financial shares closed at 84.85 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.76% returns over the last 6 months and -48.21% over the last 12 months.