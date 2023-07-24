JLR India reports highest ever first quarter sales

Jaguar Land Rover

JLR India on Monday said it has recorded its best ever first quarter sales in the country in April-June 2023.

The company said its retail sales rose 102 per cent to 1,048 units in the June quarter as compared with the same period last year.

The performance was enabled by a phenomenal growth of 209 per cent in Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender sales, JLR India said in a statement.

The three models continue to see sustained demand, contributing 78 per cent of the current order book, it added.

"This performance is testament to the exceptional equity of the JLR brands and our class-leading collection of modern luxury vehicles. Backed by the growing demand among our discerning clients, our order book remains strong and growing, and we are excited and confident of our India story ahead," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba stated.

JLR said its pre-owned business grew 137 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company stated that it has an impressive line-up of product initiatives scheduled for the year, starting with the enhanced Range Rover Velar  bookings for which commenced recently.