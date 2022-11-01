 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JL Morison Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JL Morison (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in September 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 17.47% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.
JL Morison EPS has increased to Rs. 13.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.15 in September 2021. JL Morison shares closed at 1,666.00 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.
JL Morison (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations36.7433.4029.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.7433.4029.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.635.835.03
Purchase of Traded Goods10.928.899.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.831.58-0.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.476.355.98
Depreciation0.240.230.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.389.058.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.941.481.04
Other Income0.520.481.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.451.952.07
Interest0.010.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.441.942.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.441.942.06
Tax0.600.490.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.841.451.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.841.451.66
Equity Share Capital1.371.371.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.4910.6512.15
Diluted EPS13.4910.6512.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.4910.6512.15
Diluted EPS13.4910.6512.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Nov 1, 2022
