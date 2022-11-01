JL Morison Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in September 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 17.47% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.

JL Morison EPS has increased to Rs. 13.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.15 in September 2021.