JL Morison Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JL Morison (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in September 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 up 11.02% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 up 17.47% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2021.
JL Morison EPS has increased to Rs. 13.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.15 in September 2021.
|JL Morison shares closed at 1,666.00 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.
|JL Morison (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.74
|33.40
|29.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.74
|33.40
|29.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.63
|5.83
|5.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.92
|8.89
|9.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.83
|1.58
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.47
|6.35
|5.98
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.23
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.38
|9.05
|8.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.94
|1.48
|1.04
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.48
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.45
|1.95
|2.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.44
|1.94
|2.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.44
|1.94
|2.06
|Tax
|0.60
|0.49
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.84
|1.45
|1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.84
|1.45
|1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.49
|10.65
|12.15
|Diluted EPS
|13.49
|10.65
|12.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.49
|10.65
|12.15
|Diluted EPS
|13.49
|10.65
|12.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited