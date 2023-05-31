JL Morison Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore, up 22.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore in March 2023 up 22.11% from Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 up 268.34% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2023 up 211.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

JL Morison EPS has increased to Rs. 40.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.91 in March 2022.

JL Morison shares closed at 2,000.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 18.56% over the last 12 months.