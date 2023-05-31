English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JL Morison Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore, up 22.11% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JL Morison (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore in March 2023 up 22.11% from Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 up 268.34% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2023 up 211.35% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

    JL Morison EPS has increased to Rs. 40.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.91 in March 2022.

    JL Morison shares closed at 2,000.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.31% returns over the last 6 months and 18.56% over the last 12 months.

    JL Morison (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.8835.7431.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.8835.7431.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.025.256.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.9910.3611.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.851.37-2.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.506.405.90
    Depreciation0.230.240.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----4.11
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6010.154.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.701.961.58
    Other Income5.200.450.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.902.412.07
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.892.402.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.892.402.06
    Tax1.400.550.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.491.851.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.491.851.49
    Equity Share Capital1.371.371.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.1913.5410.91
    Diluted EPS40.1913.5410.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.1913.5410.91
    Diluted EPS40.1913.5410.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JL Morison #JL Morison (India) #Personal Care #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm