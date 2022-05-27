JL Morison Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.84 crore, up 16.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.84 crore in March 2022 up 16.14% from Rs. 27.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 33.88% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 22.64% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2021.

JL Morison EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.50 in March 2021.

JL Morison shares closed at 1,643.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.48% returns over the last 6 months and -19.06% over the last 12 months.