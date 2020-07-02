App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JL Morison Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JL Morison (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore in March 2020 up 4.31% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 76.1% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 82.95% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2019.

JL Morison EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.57 in March 2019.

JL Morison shares closed at 1,800.05 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 26.32% over the last 12 months.

JL Morison (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.8722.6022.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.8722.6022.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.473.723.96
Purchase of Traded Goods6.956.075.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.191.661.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.645.063.85
Depreciation0.350.310.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----3.51
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.105.623.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.820.140.39
Other Income0.911.071.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.091.222.24
Interest0.020.020.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.071.192.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.071.192.22
Tax-0.110.291.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.900.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.900.76
Equity Share Capital1.371.371.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.336.615.57
Diluted EPS1.336.615.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.336.615.57
Diluted EPS1.336.615.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JL Morison #JL Morison (India) #Personal Care #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.