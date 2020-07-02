JL Morison Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore in March 2020 up 4.31% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 76.1% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 82.95% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2019.

JL Morison EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.57 in March 2019.

JL Morison shares closed at 1,800.05 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.13% returns over the last 6 months and 26.32% over the last 12 months.