JL Morison Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, down 24.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JL Morison (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in June 2020 down 24.93% from Rs. 23.49 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 down 128.86% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020 down 105.82% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2019.
JL Morison shares closed at 2,142.00 on August 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given 33.87% returns over the last 6 months and 60.81% over the last 12 months.
|JL Morison (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.63
|23.87
|23.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.63
|23.87
|23.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.82
|4.47
|3.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.36
|6.95
|6.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.91
|0.19
|0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.86
|4.64
|4.63
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.35
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.75
|--
|1.63
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.70
|8.10
|4.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-0.82
|1.58
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.91
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.09
|2.42
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.07
|2.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|0.07
|2.40
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.11
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.18
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.18
|1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|1.37
|1.37
|1.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|1.33
|11.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|1.33
|11.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|1.33
|11.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|1.33
|11.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am