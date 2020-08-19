172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jl-morison-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-17-63-crore-down-24-93-y-o-y-5726261.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JL Morison Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, down 24.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JL Morison (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in June 2020 down 24.93% from Rs. 23.49 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 down 128.86% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020 down 105.82% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2019.

JL Morison shares closed at 2,142.00 on August 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given 33.87% returns over the last 6 months and 60.81% over the last 12 months.

JL Morison (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17.6323.8723.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.6323.8723.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.824.473.80
Purchase of Traded Goods3.366.956.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.910.190.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.864.644.63
Depreciation0.250.350.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1.75--1.63
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.708.104.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-0.821.58
Other Income0.600.910.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.092.42
Interest0.020.020.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.430.072.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.430.072.40
Tax0.03-0.110.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.460.181.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.460.181.60
Equity Share Capital1.371.371.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.391.3311.74
Diluted EPS-3.391.3311.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.391.3311.74
Diluted EPS-3.391.3311.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JL Morison #JL Morison (India) #Personal Care #Results

