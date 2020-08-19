JL Morison Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, down 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in June 2020 down 24.93% from Rs. 23.49 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 down 128.86% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020 down 105.82% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2019.

JL Morison shares closed at 2,142.00 on August 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given 33.87% returns over the last 6 months and 60.81% over the last 12 months.